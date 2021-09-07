SHERIDAN — A group of fourth- and fifth-graders from Woodland Park Elementary School participated in a hands-on cooking lesson Friday using produce they helped grow a collaboration between local schools, businesses and Rooted in Wyoming, a nonprofit dedicated to nurturing and promoting community gardens.
Jodi Kenney, Rooted in Wyoming outreach and project coordinator, said the collaboration was a chance to allow students to see their efforts at Woodland Park’s Garden of Pride go from “seed to plant, garden to table,” with the 16 students first picking green tomatoes and fresh basil from their school garden before visiting with Chef Aaron Schanzenbach at Cottonwood Kitchen + Home and learning to make a salad featuring fried green tomatoes.
“It’s about teaching,” Schanzenbach said. “It’s working together to make something.”
According to Kenney, Friday’s field trip was the second of five such collaborations between area schools and local businesses, with others participating restaurants including Frackelton’s, Verdello, Sackett’s Market and Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery.
“It’s the first year for this type of collaboration,” Kenney said. “In this situation, we had this really interesting idea. … (The businesses) were all in.”
The first part of the collaboration was with the students and having them grow and pick their own produce.
“I thought picking their own produce was important,” said Jessie Adams, a teacher and liaison for the garden at Woodland Park. “You grew this. You’re picking it. Hopefully, it will instill some pride in them.”
Adams said she hopes Friday’s lesson also inspires the students to work with their parents to have a garden at home, grow their own produce and then, of course, enjoy it at the family dinner table.
The second part was the field trip to a local business to prepare and cook the produce. At Cottonwood Kitchen, Schanzenbach helped students prepare batter and fry their green tomatoes as part of making two different salads.
“Aaron really made it engaging. He went above and beyond,” Kenney said. “He let them have a hands-on experience. That was one reason they had such a great time.”
Adams agreed the collaboration provided the students with a unique opportunity to learn outside their usual classroom.
“I was so excited. I loved it,” Adams said of watching the students Friday. “To see that they did too was great.”
Of course, the day ended with the students actually getting to taste the fried green tomatoes they helped grow, prepare and cook.
“Normally, I don’t like tomatoes,” said Woodland Park student Hadlee Winne. “But these are good. This is delicious.”
According to Kenney, the collaborations are a preview of more to come, as Rooted in Wyoming officials prepare for the group’s fifth annual Farm to Table & Hoedown Fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Born in a Barn. The event is set to include live music, regionally sourced foods and online and live auctions.
Kenney said the fundraising event will include produce grown at the school gardens.
“To the extent we can … we will do that,” she said. “We’re all about local foods.”