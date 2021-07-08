SHERIDAN — Local residents can help one of 16 organizations with just a purchase of a cup of coffee during the inaugural Coffee Crawl in Sheridan Wednesday.
The collaborative fundraiser July 14 is set to include as many as 15 coffee shops throughout Sheridan, with the purchase of a cup of coffee or other drink items helping support area nonprofit groups. The effort is part of the WYO Gives initiative by the Wyoming Nonprofit Network.
The fundraiser was the idea of Terri Markham, executive director of Uprising, a nonprofit focusing on anti-exploitation and human trafficking efforts across Wyoming, who heard of a similar event in Sweetwater County.
“I really just thought it would be a great idea to do something with all of our participating nonprofits,” Markham said. “Amy Albrecht (director of Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College) and I looked through ideas other areas of the state were doing and, when we saw the Coffee Crawl, we just knew that would go over great in Sheridan County because we have so many great coffee places, ones that have been here for years everyone loves and ones that are new, like the mobile ones.”
Like Markham, Albrecht said the Coffee Crawl seemed a natural fit to raise awareness of local nonprofit groups, to serve as a fundraiser and promote area businesses.
“It’s great. People were all over it,” Albrecht said. “The more people go and buy a cup of coffee the more money is raised and the more local nonprofits get.
“Who doesn’t like to have some kind of caffeinated beverage? Or, a non-caffeinated beverage,” she added. “All of these places have quite an array of drinks.”
And the Coffee Crawl included stops from “A” to “W” in Sheridan, including Andi’s Coffee and Bakery to Welcome Market Hall.
“It wasn’t a hard decision to do it,” said Heide Homola, owner of Andi’s. “It’s cool.
“I just feel it’s fun to help give to the nonprofits because of what they give back to the community,” she added. “I do think it’s good for the businesses and business relations.”
Susan Dewald, president of the (Sheridan County) Friends of the Library, said the Coffee Crawl also serves a valuable purpose of highlighting the local nonprofit groups.
“Awareness is a big part of it, being part of the community,” she said. “You’re getting together and helping others out, and you get businesses involved.”
The idea of the Coffee Crawl already seems so popular that organizers are making plans to continue the effort.
“We’ve already talked about making it an annual thing if it goes well,” Markham said. “There’s a lot we can do to make it better, like having punch cards and a prize for people who visit a certain number of spots.
“We also have enough coffee shops that the participating nonprofits could each set up an information booth at one next year,” she added. “Let’s hope it’s a success and we can try some other fun ideas with it.”
An updated list of participating coffee shops and nonprofit groups may be found on the Center for a Vital Community’s Facebook page.