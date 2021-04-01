SHERIDAN — Sheridan College and high schools serving Sheridan County’s three K-12 districts are hoping to go “live” during commencement ceremonies next month, as state and national officials ease COVID-19 protocols.
After hosting a virtual graduation last fall, Sheridan College officials recently announced the college would host an in-person graduation May 1 at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome. Some of the COVID-19 protocols will still be in place, as those attending will be encouraged but not required to wear masks and seating for family members will be limited to allow for social distancing.
“It’s been one long year,” said Walter Tribley, Northern Wyoming Community College District president. “This should be fun coming together for our students.”
For those persons not wishing to attend the live event but still participate, a livestream video of the May 1 graduation ceremonies will be also available online.
Later in the month, on May 29, the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome will host graduation ceremonies for the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School.
According to Principal Mike Swan, that will be a welcome change from last year, when COVID requirements led to commencement exercises being moved to the WYO Theater.
“Except for the social distancing and masks, graduation should look like how it has in the past,” Swan said.
Details for the ceremonies have yet to be finalized and high school and college officials will soon meet to put those in place.
“It’s still a fluid situation,” Swan said. “We’ll put that information out to the students and to parents.”
Officials at Sheridan High School are hoping for nice weather May 30, when the school is scheduled to hold graduation outside on Homer Scott Field.
“Our goal is to hold the event outside where there are currently no restrictions on numbers in attendance,” said SHS Principal Brian Lawson.
Meanwhile, at Arvada-Clearmont High School, COVID-19 protocols last year might have helped them find a new and unique way of celebrating with the class of 2021.
Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said ceremonies at the school in Clearmont on May 30 will again use “pods,” where each senior sits with their family members in a group on the gym floor, while other friends and family will use the surrounding stands.
“It actually worked out very well,” Auzqui said. “We’re going to do it again this year.”
Two other area high schools are still considering the final format for commencement exercises, as officials watch for future changes to the COVID-19 protocols.
Officials at Tongue River High School said, while planning for a live graduation May 30, they plan to operate under existing pandemic orders. But, that still leaves the option of hosting commencement exercises outdoors on the school’s football field.
Big Horn High School officials are looking at much the same situation while also considering an outdoor ceremony or, depending on weather conditions, having graduation indoors in the school’s gym. Either way, they’re looking forward to celebrating what has been a unique school year.
“We’re thrilled to have made it through the school year and the seniors were able to have been there with their peers,” said Barb Mitchell, an administrative assistant at BHHS. “I’m sure we’ll find a happy balance (for graduation).”