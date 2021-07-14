SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees approved the final version of a proposed budget plan for 2021-22 without any drama or fanfare at its regular monthly meeting Monday.
Board members unanimously approved the budget plan at Monday night’s meeting at Sheridan College.
The vote followed a short public hearing on the budget, in which the call for public input by Debra Wendtland, the board’s chair, was met with silence. Board members promptly closed the hearing to take action.
NWCCD President Walter Tribley said the proposed $34.6-million budget that includes a $1.3-million surplus and a 2% pay increase for all staff members was “the exact same thing” presented to the board of trustees in June.
“There have been no changes,” Tribley said.
While budgeting for similar enrollment figures compared to 2019-20, Sheridan College is projected to see a $1.8-million increase in tuition fees for 2020-21, with a projected $1.3-million surplus being transferred into reserves, helping build the fund to about $6.5 million or 65% of the allowable surplus allowed by the state.
Building up surplus funds could provide a buffer for the following year, with Tribley having previously cautioned the board to expect cuts in state funding in the next biennial budget plan.
Other details of the proposed budget plan include:
- A 7% increase in assessed valuation for Sheridan County;
- A $1-million bond payment;
- Increase in tuition rates of $6 per credit hour (to $106 per credit hour), which has already approved by the Wyoming Community College Commission;
- Fee increase of $4 per credit hour; and
- Monies for strategic initiatives on new programming and increasing enrollment.
NWCCD officials stated the pay increases for all qualifying staff except for the president and faculty, who will receive step increases, will help offset the cost of a 0.5% increase in contributions to employee retirement plans.
Craig Achord, NWCCD vice president for administration and Sheridan College’s chief financial officer, had reported the increase was mandated by the state and was being passed along to employees, who already contribute 0.75% to their retirement plans.