SHERIDAN — For its 38th year, College for Kids provided an all-inclusive class schedule for children in the community last week. Classes ranged from basketball, rockets, tie dye, backyard carnival and many more. 

This year, all of the classes were held in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome at Sheridan College. For the final event, backyard carnival students set up cardboard carnival games and activities they created. Madix Montagne and Xavier Bishop created their own version of Skee-Ball for all generations. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

