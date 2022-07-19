SHERIDAN — For its 38th year, College for Kids provided an all-inclusive class schedule for children in the community last week. Classes ranged from basketball, rockets, tie dye, backyard carnival and many more.
This year, all of the classes were held in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome at Sheridan College. For the final event, backyard carnival students set up cardboard carnival games and activities they created. Madix Montagne and Xavier Bishop created their own version of Skee-Ball for all generations.
The karaoke class sang “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and the hip hop class performed a choreographed dance in front of friends and family.
Along with the various performances, hot dogs and beverages were served at a small price to keep the event running. The money-wise kids class used to run the hot dog stand; however, with little participation, the parents and staff run the booth instead.
Director Carol Lundgren has been a part of the event for 34 years, noticing each year the pure joy on students' faces.
“The kids love it,” Lundgren said of the College for Kids experience. “They have had a lot of fun and we get generations upon generations coming.”
One class that takes place outside, rather than in the Golden Dome, is focused on rockets. Students build their own rockets using a kit and an instruction booklet. The instructors give advice, but primarily allow students to problem solve by themselves. At the end of the class, the rockets are launched.
Student Hudson Palmer said he thoroughly enjoys the explosions when it comes to launching the rockets. He looks forward to going out into the sunshine to watch his creation shoot off into the sky.
For students who enjoy competing against others, there are a variety of sports classes such as ping pong, basketball, soccer, kickball, dodgeball and corn hole. All classes allow students to play the game while learning essential techniques.
For inquisitive individuals, College for Kids is a perfect opportunity to get outside of the house and spend time with others while learning a variety of skills, according to Lundgren.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.