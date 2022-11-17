SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will host a Theatre and Dance Festival Friday and Saturday at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
The festival will consist of two performances by Sheridan College’s theater program and two professional dance performances by Dance Iquail.
Festival tickets cost $30 for adults or $20 for seniors or veterans, including entrance to the theater performance, reception and dance performance.
Tickets for individual events are available, and prices vary.
The festival will begin at 2 p.m. Friday inside the lobby of WCA with the first showing of the production, “Pool (No Water),” written by Mark Ravenhill.
This play is a visceral and shocking experience about the fragility of friendship and the jealousy and resentment inspired by success, according to a description of the play by the playwright.
The playwright questions, “How far will an artist go to make it big?”
This play is for adults only and contains strong language and material.
“This play is about the inner thoughts we have that we don’t like to share, but these artists are open about their terrible thoughts,” student-actor, Beau Miller said.
The cast will showcase Miller, Amber Durand, Ulysses Creeden, Adrianna Carver and Kobe Dewitt.
The play will be followed by a reception at 5 p.m. that will offer food, drinks and a cash bar. The second performance of “Pool (No Water)” will begin at 6 p.m.
At 7 p.m., Dance Iquail, a 21st century cutting-edge dance company, will hit the stage.
According to the dance company’s biography, Dance Iquail seeks to enhance the appreciation of dance in a spirit of excellence by embracing and pushing the talents of deserving yet under-recognized dance artists.
The founder, Iquail Shaheed, experienced injustice and politics in dance during his youth and decided to take a stand by forming a company that would not only break cultural and ethnic barriers but also provides a window of countless opportunities for aspiring dancers to be employed in a stable and secure environment, the press release stated.
“My mission was to create a relevant company that would educate and empower dancers and the audience while also bringing a positive influence to inner-city youth through education and community initiatives,” Shaheed said.
The Theatre and Dance festival will conclude with a matinee performance by Dance Iquail Saturday at 2 p.m.