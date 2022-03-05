SHERIDAN — The Certified Nursing Assistant course at Sheridan College prepares students for entry-level employment in the health care field. The CNA program will host a free information session March 7 at 4 p.m. at Sheridan College Broadway Center, Room 134, located at 245 Broadway St. in Sheridan.
The next CNA course at Sheridan College begins March 16.
Attendees will learn about how becoming a CNA can launch a rewarding career in health care, class requirements and costs for the class. Students no longer have to complete prerequisites before they can register. They will have the opportunity to complete them during the class.
The Sheridan College CNA course consists of seven weeks of online learning, followed by five days of in-person labs and on-site clinicals. Students will attain the skills and knowledge they need to take the certification examinations administered by the Wyoming State Board of Nursing that are required to become a CNA. This accredited CNA course prepares students for employment at hospitals, long–term care facilities and home-care services.
“This course gives students the knowledge and skills they need for a lifelong career as a CNA, or it can be a great way to gain experience in health care before going on to pursue further education,” said Elizabeth Maguire, CNA instructor.
For more information or questions, please contact Maguire at 307-675-0303 or emaguire@sheridan.edu. For attendees’ safety, social distancing measures will be in place, hand sanitizer will be available and face coverings are also encouraged.