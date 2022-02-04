SHERIDAN — Whitney Center for the Arts will host an artist talk and exhibition opening with Felicia Cannon at 4 p.m. Feb. 10.
The event is free and open to the public.
Cannon creates compositions that question relationships to — and understanding of — space. According to her biography, Cannon's images function as poetry, with multiple layers of meaning and intent, and she aims to stimulate awareness and present questions rather than offer definitive solutions.
For more information, see sheridan.edu/arts-at-sheridan-college-events/.
The Whitney Center for the Arts is located at Sheridan College.