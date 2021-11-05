SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host an information session about its new EveningPlus program Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Whitney Academic Center.
Attendees will hear from academic affairs, admissions, advising, financial aid and veteran services on how to take the next step toward a degree. Light refreshments will be available, and this event is free and open to the public.
The EveningPlus program expands Sheridan College’s evening and online class offerings. Students can pursue a degree, complete general education requirements that transfer to a wide variety of bachelor’s degree programs and/or complete pre-requisites needed for admission into the nursing or dental hygiene programs through a combination of online and evening course offerings.
In addition to a flexible class schedule, Sheridan College Support Services, including tutoring, the Writing Center, Math Lab, and library, will also be available in the evenings.
Spring classes at Sheridan College start Jan. 24 and registration opens Nov. 9. For more information, call 307-675-0100 or see www.sheridan.edu/plus.