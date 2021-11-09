SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present Jazz @ Sheridan College on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts, featuring music by the SC Jazztet and the SC Jazz Ensemble.
This event is free and open to the public.
Directed by Eric Richards, the program will feature swing, Latin, funk and more. The SC Jazztet will kick off the concert with music by Charlie Parker, Freddie Hubbard and a premiere of “Shoelace” by student Colin Stroup (Associate of Fine Arts, ’23).
Next the SC Jazz Ensemble will play “Brass Machine” by Mark Taylor, featuring Tim Doolin on trumpet; “Celestial Swingin’ Blues” by Vince Norman; “Basie Straight Ahead” by Sammy Nestico; “Aurelia” by Myles Collins, featuring Juli Jarvis on piano; and “Cubano Chant” by Ray Bryant.
For more information, see the website.