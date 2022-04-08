SHERIDAN — PRISM ’22: featuring M.E.A.T. will occur in Kinnison Hall in the Whitney Center for the Arts April 14 at 7 p.m.
The annual PRISM concert showcases the best in chamber ensembles at Sheridan College. This year audiences will be treated to performances by the SC Chamber Choir, Rachel Lawson and the SC Flue Choir.
Headlining the event will be the multi-sensory experience that is the Music Ensemble of Audio Technology (M.E.A.T.).
Prism ’22 is free and open to the public. This event will also be livestreamed.
For additional information, see sheridan.edu/events.