SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will have Walk-In Wednesdays every Wednesday evening beginning Aug. 10 through Aug. 24 from 3-7 p.m. at the Whitney Academic Center atrium on Sheridan College’s main campus.
These weekly registration events will provide current and prospective students an opportunity to register for fall classes and work with enrollment counselors outside of regular business hours. No appointment is necessary.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with advisors, financial aid experts and admission counselors to plan their education, register for classes, learn about options to help pay for college and address any additional questions they may have.
Fall classes begin Aug. 29. Students are encouraged to register early to ensure they get the class schedule they desire.
In-person, phone or Zoom registration appointments are also available every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sheridan College. To schedule an appointment with a Sheridan College enrollment counselor, call 307-675-0500.