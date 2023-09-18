Mantey, Kristine.jpg
SHERIDAN — Kristine Mantey, Sheridan College business faculty will present a lecture titled “Impacting Homelessness from a Systems Perspective” on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Whitney Building room 235 at Sheridan College. The lecture is part of the Thickman Faculty Lecture series.

After the lecture, refreshments will be available. This event is free and open to the public.

