SHERIDAN — Kristine Mantey, Sheridan College business faculty will present a lecture titled “Impacting Homelessness from a Systems Perspective” on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Whitney Building room 235 at Sheridan College. The lecture is part of the Thickman Faculty Lecture series.
After the lecture, refreshments will be available. This event is free and open to the public.
Mantey will discuss how social service providers can use systems thinking to improve their decision-making. She will show that when these providers define the goals that they have for their participants and their organization, they can then monitor progress toward those goals. By redefining decision-making in social work, organizations can focus on the points where they are making the greatest impact and an organization’s effectiveness can not only be increased but it can be proven.
In various positions in finance and education over the past two decades,
Mantey has worked on projects involving underserved and homeless populations. The experiences and information gained from these projects led to her involvement in the Acres of Diamonds program, which is helping homeless women become self-sufficient.
In her research, she has learned the importance of data-supported techniques for strategic decision-making and evaluating successful outcomes for societal problems. Mantey believes one of the critical success factors in solving societal problems is education. At Sheridan College, she is part of a program teaching business and economics to individuals who are starting or growing a career, working in one of the trades or have a dream of being their own boss. She has a passion for sharing her knowledge and experience for help students achieve their educational goals.
Mantey holds a Master of Business with a concentration in Finance from Seattle University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Architecture from the University of Washington.
Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan. For more information about this or other upcoming lectures, contact the Sheridan College Foundation at 307-675-0700. The Thickman Faculty Lecture Series is hosted by the Sheridan College Foundation and is funded by the Thickman Lecture Endowment.