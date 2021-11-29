SHERIDAN — If you’ve ever lost a child, Dave and Kristina Collins want you to know you’re not alone.
The couple lost their firstborn son, Davey Collins, in 2014 when the boy was 3 years old in a tragic car accident. Kristina Collins and the family’s oldest daughter, 8 months old at the time, survived the crash.
Following the fatal accident, Kristina Collins kept her feelings inside for a long time. Her husband spent a lot of time isolating from family. She said holding feelings in festers and eventually blows up.
“No matter how tough you think you are, at some point you’re going to crash,” Dave Collins said.
Their marriage struggled because of it, until Dave Collins connected with a worldwide group of bereaved parents.
Compassionate Friends.
“Compassionate Friends is large enough that the networking is phenomenal,” Dave Collins said. “Unless you know somebody personally who’s unfortunately gone through (the death of a child), you don’t know who to talk to.”
Dave Collins said some parents wish to speak with someone who endured a similar experience, like both experienced a 4-H fatal incident with their child and wish to speak to someone else who can directly relate.
“Compassionate Friends is worldwide, which is awesome,” Kristina Collins said. “You can reach someone in a whole other country.”
The networking allows people worldwide to connect with parents in person, over the phone or virtually. The Collins family now participates in that worldwide connectivity by mentoring other bereaved parents. Dave Collins first felt the call to give back to the organization that helped his family out in their time of need. His wife, still hesitant, finally joined in 2020 after continually answering she had four children with one up in heaven.
Now the couple works collaboratively to host a 24-hour support telephone line through Compassionate Friends. Most other groups meet in person at designated times and infrequently. In their experience, the Collins’ knew some parents like them needed more help and accessibility to someone at any hour of the day, any day of the week.
“There’s still times I want to kick myself for waiting as long as I did to want to reach out, whether that was just to help others or just for myself to reach out,” Kristina Collins said.
For those seeking help the Collins’ knew they needed, you can reach out to the Collins’ 24-hour line at 307-685-6629 or see the Compassionate Friends website at compassionatefriends.org.
“No one plans for it; nobody knows the time, so we wanted to be able to be available to talk to someone day or night,” Dave Collins said. “And if for some reason we miss a call, we will return it within 12 hours.”
The couple continues to raise three children in rural Weston, Wyoming.