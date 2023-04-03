SHERIDAN — A land exchange between a private landowner and the state will go before the State Board of Land Commissioners Thursday, jeopardizing access to what some Sheridan County residents call prime hunting and fishing areas.
Columbus Peak Ranch, LLC, proposed the trade of private property for state trust land but the SBLC tabled the request in August 2021.
The request itself includes a swap of 560 acres of state trust land located northwest of Dayton for 628.35 acres of private land located east of Dayton.
When the proposal went before the SBLC — which includes the top five elected officials in the state — opponents voiced concern at the meeting and in writing that the land proposed for the swap has less water, less wildlife habitat, less biodiversity and other features that made it an unequal trade.
In August 2021, the SBLC directed community members and the applicant to enter into negotiations to yield a more equitable trade, SBLC Deputy Director Jason Crowder said.
Rick Clark has worked with others to negotiate with Ross Matthews, a member of Columbus Peak Ranch LLC, since the exchange was tabled.
“We’ve done some fairly serious negotiating and felt we were pretty close to getting an agreement,” Clark said.
He also said the community members engaged in the negotiations had made another offer last spring, but have not heard back from Matthews.
Clark said the negotiations included how much land would be available for hunting and fishing through an easement as well as the total acreage involved in the trade.
Now, Clark said he believes the best case scenario would be for the SBLC to vote against the land swap.
Attempts to reach Matthews for comment were not immediately returned, but Crowder said the matter will come before the SBLC at the landowner’s request.
Clark is unsure how the meeting Thursday will go, but said he has visited with nearly every member of the SBLC, which has two new members since the November general election — Secretary of State Chuck Gray and Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder.
While most of the public comments submitted in regard to the proposed land exchange in 2021 focused on access to public lands, according to Wyoming State Statute, trust lands are managed under three objectives — to better meet the beneficiaries’ short- and long-term fiscal objectives, to improve the manageability of the land assets and to meet a specific school or community need.
Crowder told The Sheridan Press in 2021 improving access and recreational opportunity falls under the third objective of community need, and the objectives are considered in order when officials examine potential land sales, swaps or purchases.
In total, state trust lands raise revenues in four primary ways — surface leasing for grazing, mineral leasing, royalty compliance and land transactions.
In 2021, Crowder said most years, more than $200 million is generated from the more than 3.5 million acres of state trust lands across Wyoming. The state’s Detailed Analysis of the Cloud Peak Ranch proposed land exchange, which would trade 560 acres of state trust land for 628.35 acres of privately-held land and $410,950, indicates potential for increased future revenues from the new parcel and one-time revenue from the payment from the owners of the Columbus Peak Ranch.
Matthews said in past interviews with The Sheridan Press that while the ranch currently leases the state trust lands in question for grazing, those leases aren’t guaranteed and the land swap would provide stability for ranching operations.
Those who want to see the land exchange move forward, though, have faced significant opposition. Of the nearly 100 comments submitted to the state prior to the August 2021 meeting on the issue, more than 85% of those opposed or expressed significant concerns regarding the exchange. Less than 10% of the comments supported the exchange.
Clark encouraged those opposed to the land swap to reach out to the SBLC prior to the meeting to voice their concerns. Comments may also be sent to Crowder at jason.crowder@wyo.gov.