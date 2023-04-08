Columbus Peak Ranch exchange

This photo was taken from the state trust land under consideration for a land swap with Columbus Peak Ranch, LLC.

 Courtesy photo | Rick Clark

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s top five elected officials declined on Thursday to consider an applicant's request to trade private property for state trust land located east of Dayton.

For the second time, according to Gov. Mark Gordon, a motion to swap 560 acres of state trust land located northwest of Dayton for 628.35 acres of private land located east of Dayton failed to get a second during a State Board of Land Commissioners meeting in Cheyenne.

