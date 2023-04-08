CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s top five elected officials declined on Thursday to consider an applicant's request to trade private property for state trust land located east of Dayton.
For the second time, according to Gov. Mark Gordon, a motion to swap 560 acres of state trust land located northwest of Dayton for 628.35 acres of private land located east of Dayton failed to get a second during a State Board of Land Commissioners meeting in Cheyenne.
In what she called the “final consideration of state trust land exchange for Sheridan County,” Director of the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments Jennifer Scroggins introduced the land swap to the board. Columbus Peak Ranch, LLC, proposed the trade two years ago, but the SBLC tabled the request in August 2021.
“I suspect in order for this to come properly before the board, you would have to take it off the table?” Gordon said Thursday.
“The matter was previously tabled, so you are correct,” Scroggins said.
State Auditor Kristi Racines moved to untable the request, but her motion failed to garner a second from the other members of the board, which include Secretary of State Chuck Gray, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder.
“Matter fails for lack of a second, for the second time,” Gordon said during the meeting.
While Scroggins initially said the exchange would be considered for a “final time,” landowner and applicant Ross Matthews could continue to request the board untable the request at future meetings. It was Matthews who requested the exchange be placed on the April SLBC agenda, SBLC Deputy Director Jason Crowder said.
Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, who was at the proceedings Thursday, said the applicant may have the ability to petition the Office of State Lands and Investments to put the application back up for consideration. He said he is seeking clarification about whether the application is time limited, or limited in number of attempts.
SBLC documents regarding the land exchange numbered 285 pages, with the last 271 pages dedicated to public comment. Many commenters said the exchange would jeopardize access to what some Sheridan County residents call prime hunting and fishing areas. The original public comment period was from April to June of 2021.
“Today was a big win for sportsmen. We continue to be open to applications for land swaps, but they need to be apples for apples,” Western said Thursday. “We appreciate the board supporting the position of sportsmen, and sticking up for sportsmen in Sheridan County.”
Rick Clark, a local resident involved in the process, has worked to negotiate with Matthews at the direction of OSLI on what residents would find to be a more equitable trade. He said he appreciated public comment in 2021, and again as the matter came up for consideration this week.
“This time, we found out (about the request to reconsider) a week early, which helped,” Clark said Thursday. “We had two weeks to prepare, and I am down in Cheyenne now. We appreciate all the support we’ve gotten, and people are hanging in there.”
New notification requirements
During the 2023 general session, the Legislature passed House Enrolled Act No. 21, which requires notice and an opportunity to comment to specific parties before completing an exchange of state land. It requires the director of the OSLI to “provide notice and the opportunity to comment to interested persons, and direct notice to leaseholders of the state lands to be exchanged, owners of adjoining lands, and county commissioners from the affected county or counties.”
Earlier in the meeting Thursday, the board passed “emergency rules” until regular rules can be adopted for following new notification processes. Crowder explained that the law “gives guidance” of how the OSLI is supposed to operate in its land exchange program.
“Specifically, how it provides notice to certain individuals, and how it solicits comments for the Board of Land Commissioners when it is entertaining and completing land exchanges,” Crowder said.
The board already employs a 60-day public comment period, including a public hearing in the county where a proposed transaction is located, he said. The new law adds “direct notice to adjoining landowners of all parcels of land that the transaction contemplates, the private as well as the state land,” Crowder said. It also adds notice to the lessees of the state land.
Gordon said that he sometimes has concerns about legislation “fueled by a specific set of circumstances,” and in this case, the concern is loss of access to particular public lands.
“I think there have been a couple of very large potential transactions that have been across county lines, and not adjacent to each other, and that causes concern,” Gordon said.
Gordon asked whether OSLI staff felt that, as more and more large ranches are broken into subdivisions across the state, there would be a “chilling prospect on trying to get larger parcels of land that could provide more hunting habitat.”
Crowder said that “everyone realizes that the size of holistic ranches is decreasing.”
“That is going to continue through time … which means the opportunities our office has to take advantage of some (land exchange) transactions may become smaller and smaller,” he continued.
Specific to the Columbus Peak Land exchange, but without naming it, Gray asked if the public was notified the issue would be coming before the board with enough time to meet the new requirements
“Can you comment on the adherence on the land exchange before us today to House Bill 20?” Gray said.
Crowder said there was a “relatively short turnaround” for notification, but that matters on the agenda Thursday, which included the Columbus Peak Exchange, did adhere to new rules.
“All of the requirements of the statute have been adhered to,” Crowder said. “It was relatively short notice for those people noticed to provide public comment, but the spirit of the legislation has been complied with.”