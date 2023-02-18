I don’t have to pause and think long before I answer the question, “What does FFA mean to you?” FFA has been a part of my life since my high school years, and with it comes a memory book full of positive experiences.
My first thought darts to the official FFA mission statement. And, as a teacher, I’m one to appreciate a spot-on mission statement, saturated with accuracy through and through. “FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.”
I was a big benefactor of the aim to develop premier leadership potential during my high school days. Serving as a Tongue River Valley FFA president was a springboard into many of the leadership positions I’ve held since then. It truly prepared me by giving me exposure and confidence.
My personal growth owes a lot of credit to the FFA program. It taught me how to run meetings, manage my time and conduct myself with professionalism.
FFA nearly single-handedly gave me my career success. My participation in LEDs and CEDs led me to my career choice of being a high school agriculture teacher. Thanks to FFA, I knew this is exactly where I needed to be.
Currently, our chapter is building on the same foundation that I experienced, and continues to embody the FFA mission. Every year, our officers strive toward premier leadership by attending the National FFA Convention, made possible in part by the generous support of our community here in Sheridan County. At the convention, students attend leadership workshops, an enormous college and career trade show, as well as industry tours.
At this time, our advisory board is gaining traction on establishing an endowment. This would provide a scholarship to every senior who earns their state degree and holds a leadership position. It brings a smile to my face knowing this is just one more way FFA can tangibly brighten a student’s future.
We are currently in the midst of one of our more exciting seasons of FFA. Students are participating in building a pole barn from the ground up for Tongue River High School. This was made possible largely by The Cutting Edge Grant provided by the Wyoming Department of Education, awarded to us this fall, in addition to district funding. This pole barn will be built by the students, guided by the corresponding industry professionals. Once finished, mechanics classes will utilize the space to dive into a variety of learning opportunities. This includes tearing down small gas engines and even restoring a 1927 Chevy Capital, donated by Murray Terry and his father, Clarence. Following right after will be the restoration of an old tractor, donated by Columbus Peak Ranch. These exciting undertakings in our new space, built by the students themselves, embodies the career success for which FFA aims.
I am truly honored to still be involved in FFA, as its mission holds true for me personally and professionally each and every day.
John Masters is Tongue River FFA advisor and agriculture teacher at Tongue River High School.