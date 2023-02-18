I don’t have to pause and think long before I answer the question, “What does FFA mean to you?” FFA has been a part of my life since my high school years, and with it comes a memory book full of positive experiences.

My first thought darts to the official FFA mission statement. And, as a teacher, I’m one to appreciate a spot-on mission statement, saturated with accuracy through and through. “FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.”

John Masters is Tongue River FFA advisor and agriculture teacher at Tongue River High School.

