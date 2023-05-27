Downtown Sheridan stock summer
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Earlier this month the Chamber and communities across North America celebrated Economic Development Week. During this week, we celebrate and recognize the contributions made by professional economic developers to create more economically vibrant and livable communities.

Created in 2016 by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest international professional trade association for economic developers, Economic Development Week aims to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere.

By Jodi Hartley, marketing and communications director of Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. 

