SHERIDAN — In adjusting to the recently declared Juneteenth federal holiday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service plans to publish the notice of availability of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Invasive and Other Select Plant Management Project on the Bighorn National Forest in the Federal Register Friday.
This initiates the public comment period on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, which begins on the day after publication and will continue for the following 45 days. Comments will be accepted through Aug. 9. These comment period dates are a correction to the prior news release due to the declaration of the federal holiday and cancellation of the issue of the Federal Register June 18.
Invasive plant species like the medusahead and ventenata grasses threaten native plant and wildlife habitat, undermine the health of watersheds and increase wildfire risk. The project proposes using a full spectrum of available tools to treat invasive species and manage their spread. Treatment options include education, mechanical pulling, aerial and ground-based herbicide application, biological agents and managing native species with mowing, prescribed fire and herbicides. The proposal also includes the use of herbicides to achieve a desired future condition for habitat structural stages of mountain big sagebrush, while balancing wildlife habitat diversity and livestock foraging opportunities.
Public meetings are scheduled in person.
5:30-7:30 p.m. July 7 at Big Horn County Weed and Pest office, 4782 Highway 310, Greybull
5:30-7:30 p.m. July 8 at the Sheridan Fairgrounds, 1753 Victoria St. Sheridan
More information on the Invasive and Other Select Plant Management Project is available online at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57457, or by contacting Chris Jones at 307-674-2627 or christopher.d.jones@usda.gov.
The public may submit comments June 26 through Aug. 9 using the instructions listed in the Federal Register notice or by email at comments-bighorn@usda.gov with “Invasive and Other Select Plant Management Project” in the subject line. Comments may also be submitted by mail to: Forest Supervisor, 2013 Eastside 2nd St., Sheridan, WY 82801, or faxed to 307-674-2668.