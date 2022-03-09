SHERIDAN — The last public commenter at Sheridan County School District 2 meeting Monday brought up issues concerning a policy change slated for review since August 2021, according to a foundation review letter, said Katie Medill, a language arts teacher at Sheridan Junior High School.
“The policy has received ample feedback from many teachers starting in December 2021 via the Policy Advisory Council. I’m confident that they will have and will continue to communicate this input on behalf of teachers,” Medill said in her opening comments.
Medill, who has taught in the district for 16 years and has two school-aged children, said the policy revision in December 2020 left a significant hurdle for paternity and maternity care. The policy does not allow for teachers to use accrued sick leave to care for their newborns after six weeks postpartum.
Medill pointed out the unequal access to accrued sick days, giving the example if one employee was to use those days for back surgery, then they would be able to access them. However, these same benefits for maternity and paternity leave are inaccessible after six weeks.
“They cannot be used for continued recovery or healing from surgery whilst simultaneously providing around the clock care for a new infant. Not even one,” she said.
“I assume the best,” she addressed to the district board, “which is that the damaging effects of this policy was not clear to you, let alone teachers. I want to make it clear about how this current policy negatively impacts not only the teachers but the entire district’s ability to seek and meet their needs.”
Medill addresses the challenges for parents who choose to use Family Medical Leave Act days. This leave is job-protected but unpaid. Hurdles to offset this unpaid leave and child care costs include securing a place to live and having a steady income to pay rent, access to a second form of income and support from family, Medill said.
“Simply put, the numbers just don’t add up for many teachers to live in Sheridan, let alone raise a family in Sheridan while working in our district, especially if they’re denied access to their own accrued sick leave. Let them use their sick leave in the short term so they can stay in our classrooms for the long term,” Medill said.
SCSD2 Board Chair Sue Wilson advised Medill to speak to her representative about her concern over the policy issue and to seek the support of teachers in the same situation.