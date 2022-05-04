SHERIDAN — Commenters shared concerns about public comments made at the last board meeting about transgender individual bathroom use and how it could have lasting impacts on the community.
“I can not just stand by while we have a one-sided discussion on segregation in our schools and as a community of decent human beings we have a choice to make. Are we going to stand by and let marginalized members of our community be told they are less because of a built-up character of transgender boogeymen?” commenter Brian Roberts said.
The segregation only repeats a historical redundancy comparable to Jim Crow laws, Roberts mentioned, and leaves room for “malicious policy” to pick out students that are different.
Instead, commenters encouraged SCSD2 to “build a bridge” with students that are struggling to feel safe in their community or with their mental health.
“2021 was the deadliest year for transgender youth and especially non-binary and gender non-conforming youth, and we even lost a student in our district due to transphobia in the schools,” commenter Elias Collins said.
The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focusing on suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning) youth, cites 42% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide, with more than half of transgender youth considering suicide, in 2020. COVID-19 worsened depression or anxiety in LGBT+ youth, with a reported 70% of youth surveyed saying their mental health was “poor” most of the time or all of the time, the website cites.
Roberts expressed disappointment that transgender individuals were being compared to “sexual predators” and noted the increased likelihood of transgender individuals being sexually assaulted.
SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults urged commenters to reach out to him about concerns and said “bullying is never OK.” Continued reporting is one way Stults said people can help students experiencing bullying because of their sexual or gender identity.
“There’s a lot of misunderstanding, and I see fear and reactivism. I think the best cure for fear is conversation, and I think we need to be having a lot more conversation,” commenter Hesid Brandow said.
Brandow encouraged community members to get to know their neighbors and act with kindness toward individuals that are different from themselves. Board Chair Susan Wilson echoed this sentiment at the end of the public comments and said it is important to have civil discussions.
“We are truly at a crossroads in Sheridan, and we have a choice to make. We can allow fear and hate to dominate the conversation or we can choose to let love and acceptance guide us as decent people,” Roberts said.
Commenter Douglas Wheeler ended public comment by suggesting issues brought up in the Monday meeting become part of the school board agenda.
Stults and Wilson said they would consider adding the issue to the board agenda after discussion with other board members.