SHERIDAN — Public comments are due by Aug. 9 regarding the U.S. Forest Service’s plans to enhance livestock grazing on the Bighorn National Forest by eliminating sagebrush and larkspur in specific areas of the forest.
The management proposal would affect over 163,000 acres of mountain big sagebrush, which is declining through the West, according to a release from the Bighorn Audubon Society. The proposal includes the use of aerial spraying of herbicides on BNF lands, including the use of 2,4-D, a lethal chemical.
A public meeting was held Monday and another will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Big Horn County Weed and Pest office located at 4782 U.S. Highway 310 in Greybull.
Those wishing to participate may send comments to Forest Supervisor, Bighorn National Forest, 2013 Eastside Second Street, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801, email comments-bighorn@usda.gov or fax 307-674-2668.