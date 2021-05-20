SHERIDAN — Amy Ormseth, Tongue District Ranger of the Bighorn National Forest welcomes written specific comments on a proposal to implement proposed actions or alternatives.
The project area includes maintenance and reconstruction on 26 miles of the Dayton Gulch Road and development and use on approximately 9 acres of the existing Burgess Gravel Pit and expansion of the pit up to an additional 21 acres for a total of 30 acres.
The project area is located north of U.S Highway 14A and roughly parallels the highway for the entire 26 miles. A map of the project area and other project related documents are available online at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60067.
Only individuals or organizations who submit timely and specific written comments about the proposed project during a published public comment period are eligible to file an objection or objection eligibility, each individual or representative from each entity submitting timely and specific written comments must either sign the comments or verify identify upon request.
The U.S. Forest Service will accept comments on this proposed project for 30 days following the publication of this legal notice. The publication date in the Casper Star-Tribune is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period for this project. Regulations prohibit extending the comment period.
Send your written comments to Amy Ormseth, Tongue District Ranger, 2013 Eastside 2nd Street, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Call ahead to schedule hand-delivered due to variable office access at 307-674-2600. Email comments with "Dayton/Gulch Road and Burgess Gravel Pit" in the subject line may be sent to: comments-bighorn@usda.gov.
Acceptable forms of electronic comments include: an email message in plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), Acrobat (.pdf) and Word (.doc). Comments received, including names and addresses of those who comment, will be part of the public record for this project. The information will be available for public inspection and will be released if requested under the Freedom of Information Act. Additional information on the proposed actions may be obtained by contacting Chris Wolffing at christopher.wolffing@usda.gov.