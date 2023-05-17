SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners hereby gives public notice of its intent to amend its rules and regulations governing division of land.
The purpose of the proposed changes is to amend multiple sections of the rules and regulations governing division of land to reflect 2023 legislation regarding perimeter fencing for subdivisions. The proposed rules meet the minimum substantive standards.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available from the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners’ Office or County Public Works Department, 224 S. Main St. in Sheridan. They may also be viewed on the county website.
Written comments on the proposed amendment may be submitted by the public to the Board of County Commissioners, 224 S. Main Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, or emailed to bocc@sheridancountywy.gov on or before noon June 30.
A public hearing to receive oral comments on the proposed amendment will be held July 5 at 9 a.m. The board will consider adoption of the proposed amendment at its regular meeting July 5, commencing at 9 a.m.