Courthouse stock
Buy Now

Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners hereby gives public notice of its intent to amend its rules and regulations governing division of land.

The purpose of the proposed changes is to amend multiple sections of the rules and regulations governing division of land to reflect 2023 legislation regarding perimeter fencing for subdivisions. The proposed rules meet the minimum substantive standards.

Recommended for you