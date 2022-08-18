SHERIDAN — Sheridan County is proceeding with a long-discussed project improving the exterior of the Sheridan County Courthouse.

The Historic Courthouse and Jail Renovation Project has been discussed by the county since 2019, Sheridan County Administrator Renee Obermueller said. The Sheridan County Commission approved a $3.16 million contract with Van Ewing Construction for the project during its Aug. 17 meeting.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

