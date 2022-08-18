SHERIDAN — Sheridan County is proceeding with a long-discussed project improving the exterior of the Sheridan County Courthouse.
The Historic Courthouse and Jail Renovation Project has been discussed by the county since 2019, Sheridan County Administrator Renee Obermueller said. The Sheridan County Commission approved a $3.16 million contract with Van Ewing Construction for the project during its Aug. 17 meeting.
Obermueller said the renovation work would primarily involve brick and masonry work, along with drainage improvements. Other deficiencies with the building include the cupola, paint, metal, mortar and water damage, Obermueller said.
Van Ewing was the only contractor that bid the project, but the bid largely aligned with the county’s previous project estimate of $3 million, Obermueller said.
“It’s a little bit over the $3 million we had estimated, but given the environment we’re in right now with construction and supply chain issues and cost in general, I think this is a good bid,” Obermueller said.
Obermueller said the project would be funded through a loan from the Office of State Lands and Investments. The low-interest loan will be paid back over 10 years, Obermueller said.
After a thorough assessment of submissions from three engineering and design firms, Cushing Terrell was chosen in July 2019 to perform a pre-assessment of the building’s most pressing rehabilitative needs. However, the work was postponed in 2020 due to budget concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Obermueller said.
In October 2021, the county reauthorized Cushing Terrell to complete design work and the commission approved a $242,500 agreement with the company, which was consistent with their earlier agreement from 2019.
Commission Chair Lonnie Wright said he was excited the county could proceed with the project.
“This is going to be really great to get this going, because the exterior is not healing itself,” Wright said. “It is continuing to degrade, and it will be great to do a little upkeep and maintenance on it.”
Commissioner Tom Ringley agreed.
“We are responsible to maintain county buildings, and this is kind of a hard one because it is historic and old,” Ringley said. “We’re fortunate that we finally got to the point where we have the funds to do it, and I’m very pleased about that.”
All three commissioners present at Wednesday’s meeting — Wright, Ringley and Terry Cram — voted in favor of the contract. Commissioners Nick Siddle and Christi Haswell were absent from the meeting.
Work on the Historic Courthouse and Jail Renovation Project is set to begin in spring or early summer of 2023, according to the recently approved contract, with the project expected to be completed within 210 days.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
The commissioners approved the addition of a whistleblower policy to the Sheridan County Personnel Policy. The addition was required as a condition of numerous federal grants the county receives, Obermueller said, and the change brings the county up-to-date with federal standards.
As defined in the policy, a whistleblower is any Sheridan County employee who reports illegal or dishonest activities — such as violations of federal, state and local laws; billing for services not performed; or fraudulent financial reporting — to their immediate supervisor or human resources manager.
The policy promises confidentiality and protection against retaliation for all whistleblowers within the county, unless the whistleblower intentionally files a false report. If this happens, the employee will be subject to discipline, including potential termination.
All three commissioners present at Wednesday’s meeting voted for the addition to the policy.
“Generally, I’m opposed to adding more policies to the county, but this is a really welcome addition,” Cram said.
