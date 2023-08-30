SHERIDAN — The monthlong process to fill a vacant Sheridan County Commission seat reached a climax Tuesday morning as Sheridan County residents who attended the interviews expressed outrage because commissioners did not appoint a replacement for the vacancy.
The process to fill the vacant seat began quickly after former Commissioner Allen Thompson’s final day on the board July 31. Thompson accepted the executive director position with Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP).
The three candidates for the vacancy, Michael Arzy, Bryan Helferich and Holly Jennings, were interviewed by sitting commissioners during a special meeting Tuesday morning. Each person was asked 12 questions related to the role of the county commission, the importance of community involvement and their educational history.
Commissioners made motions to appoint each interviewee, though each motion failed due to a lack of a second. Commissioner Tom Ringley moved to appoint Arzy; Commissioner Nick Siddle moved to appoint Helferich; and Commissioner Lonnie Wright moved to appoint Jennings.
“...We take this elected position very seriously,” Haswell said. “While I appreciate everyone’s courage to throw their name in the hat, it does not automatically mean they are qualified. These candidates were not supported by Sheridan County voters. We would not be doing our jobs if we selected one of these three that were not supported by the county.”
Jennings, Arzy and Helferich were the first three runners-up in the 2022 election when voters filled three vacant seats on the commission. Those in attendance responded by describing commissioners as “sick” and “cowards,” for their failure to appoint a replacement.
Wright told The Sheridan Press the interviewees would have been better qualified for the position with more community involvement. Wright offered his time as a volunteer firefighter and as a member of the Lion’s Club, as an example. Haswell echoed Wright's remarks and told The Sheridan Press she felt Sheridan County residents wanted somebody more experienced and more informed on various commission responsibilities, such as budget, infrastructure management, and planning and zoning.
“That was a line of bulls--- when they said the voters turned these folks down,” Sheridan County Republican Party Chair Bryan Miller said at the back of the room following the special meeting after commissioners had left. “Everyone got more than 2,000 votes from the community, so they have a groundswell of support, more than any single individual who would have been put up had.
“The other bulls--- item was qualifications. (Commissioners) do not decide what the qualifications are,” Miller continued. “The people decide, statutes decide. So, then to say that (they) didn’t meet the qualifications is bulls---.”
Commissioners are required by Wyoming Statute 18-3-501 to be residents of the county throughout their term on the board.
Miller said residents were prepared for the commission to not appoint a replacement.
“People perceived that they were going to do exactly what they did today. So it was intentional,” Miller said. “Because it’s intentional, we’re going to ask the courts to remove all four of them.”
Miller previously cited Wyoming Statute 18-3-523 as the method party officials would use to remove the four sitting commissioners from office. The statute says if a county commissioner, without just cause, refuses or fails to fulfill any of their duties, then charges may be made against them in front of the district court judge.
Per Wyoming Statute 18-3-524(b), a qualified elector in Sheridan County may file a petition with the 4th Judicial District Court clerk requesting one of the judges, Darci Phillips or Benjamin Kirven, fill the vacant seat. The judge then has 20 days from the day the petition is filed to fill the vacancy with a registered Republican. The person appointed to the vacant seat will serve until a replacement takes office following the next General Election, Nov. 5, 2024.
A qualified elector, per Wyoming Statute 22-1-102(a)(xxvi) “includes every citizen of the United States who is a bona fide resident of Wyoming, has registered to vote and will be at least eighteen (18) years of age on the day of the election at which he may offer to vote.”
“Go out, let the public know that our county commissioners, our own Republican Party county commissioners, refused to put a Republican that the party chose… in this office,” Miller said.
Sheridan County Republican Party is hosting a special patriot chat at Big Horn Women’s Club Thursday from 6-8 p.m. to discuss the Sheridan County commissioners, according to an announcement on the party’s website.