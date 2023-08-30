SHERIDAN — The monthlong process to fill a vacant Sheridan County Commission seat reached a climax Tuesday morning as Sheridan County residents who attended the interviews expressed outrage because commissioners did not appoint a replacement for the vacancy.

The process to fill the vacant seat began quickly after former Commissioner Allen Thompson’s final day on the board July 31. Thompson accepted the executive director position with Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP).

