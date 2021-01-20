SHERIDAN — Dozens of concerned landowners packed into the Sheridan County Fairgrounds’ Exhibit Hall Tuesday to discuss their concerns about what could be the first commercial solar facility in Sheridan County.
The two hours of public comment on the proposal of Sheridan Solar, LLC, came as the Sheridan County Commission considered whether to approve the project. A few weeks ago, the project received a 2-1 approval from the Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission.
As of the end of Tuesday’s meeting, no decision was made. Sheridan County Commission Chair Nick Siddle said the commission would take up to 45 days to consider the written and verbal testimony the county has received on the issue, while considering the 300-page plan from Sheridan Solar owner Ros “Rocco” Vrba. The commission will vote on the issue at a public meeting to be announced at a later date, according to Siddle.
“There have been a lot of valid points made here today,” Siddle said. “There’s a lot of information. We obviously have a very large application that we’re looking at. This is not a decision that we take lightly. It is not a decision that is easy to come to in a quick time frame. State statute says that we have up to 45 days to rule on this matter and render our decision. We’re certainly going to need some legal consultation with our attorneys and time to mull over all the points that have been made and go over all the testimony that we heard today.”
If the project is approved by the commission, it will be approved with six conditions that must be met, according to Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid. The first is that Sheridan Solar must petition Sheridan County to vacate the portion of Little Goose-Beaver Creek Road that crosses the facility site.
Secondly, the construction must adhere to county zoning standards regarding steep slopes. Thirdly, the company must submit a final drainage design to the public works department before the project moves forward.
Sheridan Solar must enter into a road use agreement with the county. Prior to any construction, exact specifications of any facility lighting must be provided to the public works department and demonstrate there will be no glare.
Lastly, Sheridan Solar must comply with any recommendations made by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to protect the watershed and wildlife.
Sheridan Solar, LLC, has proposed to construct an approximate 20-megawatt commercial utility-scale solar energy facility on a 163-acre parcel of land at the west end of Swaim Road. The facility itself will be 96 acres, according to Reid. This is roughly the size of 96 football fields.
The application indicates the facility would also include underground collection systems that would eventually tie into the existing Montana-Dakota Utilities substation located east of the project on Swaim Road.
According to application documents, the property is locally owned by SunSource, LLC, and is leased to Sheridan Solar, LLC. It’s currently used for cattle grazing.
Cam Forbes, the owner of the property, said his decision to lease the property to Sheridan Solar was motivated by his desire to leave a positive legacy for the community.
“This project is going to have a much more visible impact going into the future of Sheridan County than anything else I could do,” Forbes said. “Looking ahead, I just thought this was the better way to go.”
State statute defines a commercial solar energy facility as one with a rated power capacity of more than one-half megawatt of electricity. Reid said, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association, one megawatt will power approximately 146 homes in Wyoming, meaning the proposed project could power nearly 3,000 homes throughout the plant’s operational life, which is expected to last 25 to 30 years.
Vrba agreed the facility could be a source of long-term energy for Sheridan residents.
“It has to do with diversity,” Vrba said. “It has to do with a new form of generation coming to this county.”
Forbes mentioned that, even if Sheridan Solar leaves the property three decades from now, his hope is other solar companies will continue to use the location for years to come.
“This is not a gravel pit or a coal mine,” Forbes said. “This is solar energy. It’s going to be there 10 years, 20 years in the future…I don’t think that site will ever be reclaimed. I think the panels will be replaced, but, whether it’s Sheridan Solar or its successor, I think someone will continue to work that site for a continued supply of energy. So I don’t think the site will ever be entirely reclaimed.”
Of the 12 public commenters, only two — Forbes and Vrba — spoke in favor of the project. The other 10 — all individuals who live along Swaim Road — spoke against the project.
While none of the neighbors were against the concept of solar energy, they did express concern with the way Vrba and Sheridan Solar handled the project. Despite working on the project for the last year, Vrba made no effort to notify neighbors or ask for their perspectives, commenters said. Those in attendance heard of the project for the first time within the last month. One speaker who lives near the project was notified the day before the county commission meeting.
“We received the public notice notification on Dec. 21,” said Jeff Over, who owns property directly to the south of the proposed facility. “That was the first time we heard about it, and it started a year ago. We’ve been scrambling ever since to investigate what is actually being proposed.”
Bill Adsit spoke in opposition to the process, not the solar installation.
“I think we’ve all at one time had the salesman show up at the door, and they had a very good deal for us, but it had to be acted on today because it goes away tomorrow. Some of the push on this reminded me of that,” Adsit said
Commenters expressed a variety of concerns with the project — many of which echoed concerns brought up during the planning and zoning meeting earlier this month. Concerns ranged from access to the section of road that would be vacated by the county to the eventual reclamation of the project area.
Multiple commenters, including Jim Haenel, were concerned about the project’s proximity to residential properties.
The current location is preferable due to its proximity to a substation, Vrba said. But for many of his potential neighbors, it was too close for comfort.
“We’re going to build one adjacent to a neighborhood,” Haenel said. “I mean who does that? Honestly, who wants a plant in your neighborhood region? I’m 800 yards from the end of the Swaim Road. There’s other houses within 200 yards of that electrical plant. I mean we’re all neighbors no matter where you live in this county… Why would we do this to each other? It just doesn’t make sense to me.”
Roger St. Clair, a realtor with Century 21, worried about the project’s effect on property values.
“It’s simply in the wrong place,” St. Clair said. ”South and west of Sheridan is some of the highest valued property in the state… We all know why that property is highly valued — because of the viewshed and the quiet enjoyment, both of which will be sorely interrupted.”
Mike Lansing noted the commission had a lot to consider — from the project’s impact on the viewshed and road access to wildlife and reclamation issues. Therefore, he encouraged them to take their time making a decision that could set precedent for decades to come.
“This is very important that we get it right,” Lansing said. “I think it sets precedent. If we set precedent, we want to make sure that it’s the proper one.”
Clint Langer, an attorney representing the Over family, agreed.
“The reason we have public hearings like this, the reason we develop comprehensive plans, the reason the Supreme Court tells us you’re sitting in a policy-making role… is that there are always externalities,” Langer said. “You don’t have to be anti-solar to object to this… There is no energy development that occurs without a negative consequence. We’re just asking for an honest discussion by our government of who bears the cost of this. If we rush headlong into this particular permit then… we can be almost guaranteed that the neighbors in the situation are going to unfairly and unequally bear the burden of a development that is not properly vetted.”
Siddle said the commission intended to consider all testimony and take its time making a decision that could have a major impact on the county for years to come.
“Please be aware that everything that was said was listened to and nothing will be taken lightly,” Siddle said. “We’ll take a good look at this and render our decision as soon as possible.”