SHERIDAN — Earlier this week, the Sheridan County Commission voted unanimously against a conditional use permit, which would have allowed the Rifle Creek Polo and Guest Ranch to expand its operations.
The decision came after hearing testimony from several nearby landowners who were concerned about how the expansion could impact traffic and change the character of the neighborhood along U.S. Highway 87.
“I understand there is a need in this community for places people can live,” neighboring landowner Doug Sikes said. “It’s one of the greatest needs we have in this county, but this is not the place for this need to be met.”
Boe Gregson bought his 37.3-acre property at 3614 U.S. Highway 87 in 2007 and opened the guest ranch shortly after. His property currently includes a barn apartment, a single-family dwelling and various outbuildings. Buildings on the property, which is zoned agricultural, are often rented out to polo players during the summer polo season, Gregson said, and to Sheridan locals in need of lodging on a short-term basis during the offseason of the fall, winter and spring.
Gregson’s conditional use permit request involved adding five 800-square foot cabins to the property. Each cabin would also include horse stalls, and as many as 60 horses would live on the property, Gregson said.
Gregson argued the proposal would be helpful not only for polo players, but for Sheridan locals as well.
“What I perceive my spring, winter and fall rentals being is not always Airbnbs,” Gregson said. “…Several times since 2007, there have been local people in the community who have had a relationship change and need something temporary for six months, but they have a dog and a horse, and they have nowhere to go. Well, they come to Rifle Creek Polo and Guest Ranch…So it services local people… who are going through interesting times in their lives and just need a place to hang their hat for a few months.”
Karen Leibee, who owns property adjacent to Gregson and shares a driveway with him, expressed concern the conditional use permit essentially allowed Gregson to create a “subdivision” in an agriculturally-zoned area, which she said could alter the character of the quiet rural area.
“If approved, this CUP has a long tail,” Leibee said. “What will happen in the future? Will more subdivisions go in on agriculturally-zoned land? Because that’s basically what this is. It will totally change the character of our area and could make it easier for other such proposals to be approved.”
Debra Shaffer, who lives across from Gregson’s property, said she had just moved in a year ago to enjoy rural living, and urged commissioners not to alter the neighborhood by approving the permit. She expressed concern about an influx of short-term “neighbors” on Gregson’s property who would not be invested in preserving what was special about the area.
“One thing that is truly disconcerting to me is the transient nature of the population coming in and out,” Shaffer said. “…These are people who are coming and going and have no stake in our community, and no anchor or connection.”
In explaining their unanimous no vote, commissioners echoed some of the concerns of neighbors.
“I don’t think there’s justification for expanding it,” Commissioner Tom Ringley said. “I’ve listened to the neighbors’ concerns and I totally agree with them, so I can’t support this.”
Commissioner Nick Siddle agreed.
“I just see more negatives than I see positives,” Siddle said of the proposal. “I’ve always been an advocate for private property rights and being able to do what you want to do with your property, but in this case, with the way the neighbors feel about it and the fact that it is zoned agricultural and we have a handbook on how we deal with this…that says the area should stay agricultural, that’s where I’m going to stand on this.”
Prior to the commission vote July 5, the conditional use permit was considered by the Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission June 2. The planning commission chose not to make any motion or recommendation on the issue after hearing concerns from neighbors.