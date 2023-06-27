06.07 BOCC 2.jpg
Chair Christi Haswell and Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners look on during a regular meeting Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

 Joseph Beaudet | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners voted Monday to appoint legal counsel for itself and County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson.

Devon O'Connell of Pence & MacMillan, a Wyoming firm with a branch in Sheridan, was appointed to represent the County Commission in the dispute.

