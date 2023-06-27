SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners voted Monday to appoint legal counsel for itself and County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson.
Devon O'Connell of Pence & MacMillan, a Wyoming firm with a branch in Sheridan, was appointed to represent the County Commission in the dispute.
Virgil Kinnaird of Kinnaird Keller Law, a Sheridan-based firm, was appointed to represent Schunk Thompson in the dispute.
Kinnaird, in a letter to the County Commission, said Schunk Thompson has requested responsibilities be returned to her office from the business office. Those responsibilities include Budget officer, accounts payable, payroll, liquor licenses, minutes, records and general ledger.
Both resolutions were approved unanimously by County Commissioners, Commissioner Tom Ringley was absent. As a result of the resolution, Sheridan County will pay for the legal counsel in the dispute.