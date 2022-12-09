SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners approved board appointments during their regular board meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners approved the appointments unanimously, including the following individuals:
• Vaughn Cox to the predator management district of Sheridan County for an unexpired term, representing sportsmen, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, until Jan. 1, 2024.
• Dan Powers to the predator management district of Sheridan County for a three-year term, representing sportsmen, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
• Jim Schellinger to the Travel and Tourism Board for an unexpired term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, until June 30, 2024.
• Jennifer Huffman to the Sheridan County Fair Board for a three-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
• Jeremy Kisling to the Sheridan County Fair Board for a three-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
• Liz Kinkaid to the Sheridan County Fair Board for a three-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
• Jason Koltiska to the Sheridan County Fair Board for a three-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.