Employees start work at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Outpatient Center Oct. 28, 2021.

 Margaret O'Hara | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners approved $2.5 million in funding to help construct a behavioral health and crisis stabilization unit at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. 

Commissioners initially approved a resolution June 21 expressing support for SMH in developing and operating a behavioral health and crisis stabilization unit. With the new resolution, the board confirmed financial backing for the support. 

