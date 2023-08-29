Sheridan County Courthouse stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners failed to appoint a replacement for its seat left vacant by former Commissioner Allen Thompson Tuesday morning.

Three candidates for the vacancy, Michael Arzy, Bryan Helferich and Holly Jennings, were interviewed by sitting commissioners Tuesday morning. Commissioners made motions to appoint each interviewee, though each motion failed due to a lack of a second.

