SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners failed to appoint a replacement for its seat left vacant by former Commissioner Allen Thompson Tuesday morning.
Three candidates for the vacancy, Michael Arzy, Bryan Helferich and Holly Jennings, were interviewed by sitting commissioners Tuesday morning. Commissioners made motions to appoint each interviewee, though each motion failed due to a lack of a second.
Chair Christi Haswell told the roughly 50 attendees Tuesday the three candidates did not have the support of Sheridan County residents and were not sufficiently qualified for the position.
The three interviewees were the first three runners up in the 2022 election.
Sheridan County Republican Party leadership intends to file a complaint with 4th Judicial District Court Clerk Rene Botten; per Wyoming Statute 18-3-524(b)(i), one of the 4th Judicial District Court judges, Darci Phillips or Benjamin Kirven, will handle the appointment.
Sheridan County Republican Party Chair Bryan Miller has previously said the party would pursue legal action because the word "shall," as it relates to the commissioners' responsibilities in the appointment process, made the selection of one of the three interviewees mandatory.