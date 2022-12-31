8-18-22 countycourthouse3.jpg
Sheridan County Administrator Renee Obermueller speaks during a Sheridan County Commission meeting Wednesday Aug. 17, 2022. Obermueller said the county's historic courthouse renovation project would be funded through a loan from the Office of State Lands and Investments.

 Stephen Dow | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners has initiated the recruiting process for an administrative director, and has formally retained the Sheridan firm, Peak Consulting, to conduct a regional search.

Renee Obermueller, the administrative director for the BOCC, recently announced her retirement after 18 years of service. Her retirement will be effective June 30, 2023.

