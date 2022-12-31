SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners has initiated the recruiting process for an administrative director, and has formally retained the Sheridan firm, Peak Consulting, to conduct a regional search.
Renee Obermueller, the administrative director for the BOCC, recently announced her retirement after 18 years of service. Her retirement will be effective June 30, 2023.
Obermueller, originally from Shoshoni, assumed her current position after 17 years in the banking industry and four years with Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The hallmarks of Obermueller's service to the county include the implementation of financial systems to ensure financial stability, the development of a capital improvement program and ensuring effective communication and coordination with Sheridan County elected officials, staff and with other Sheridan County municipalities and state agencies.
Peak Consulting has formally started the recruiting process and will be accepting applications through Jan. 23, 2023.
The formal job posting, which includes desired qualifications for the position, can be found on the Sheridan County website, sheridancounty.com or a copy of the posting can be sent to you by emailing laura@peakconsult.net.
Qualified candidates interested in applying please email a cover letter and resume to Laura Lehan at laura@peakconsult.net. For further inquiries please call 307-655-5405. All inquiries and applications will be held strictly confidential.