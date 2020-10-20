SHERIDAN — Upon the recommendation of the Sheridan County fire warden and the fire chiefs of the rural fire protection districts, the Sheridan County Commissioners have rescinded the fire ban imposed July 7.
Effective Oct. 19, open burning will be allowed in Sheridan County.
As always, commissioners encourage the public to practice sound safety measures when burning.
• Notify the Sheridan County Dispatch Center at 307-672-2413 so the fire department doesn’t show up uninvited;
• Check the weather forecast for warnings and if high winds are predicted, avoid burning prior and during that time;
• Have fire tools, water and a phone readily available, and
• Do not delay calling for help if your burn gets out of hand as early response can minimize control efforts and potential damage.