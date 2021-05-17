SHERIDAN — With a goal of decreasing Sheridan County’s impact on the environment, Sheridan Democrats are promoting bike to work day, scheduled for Friday.
“The Sheridan County Democratic Party is wishing to be issue oriented in their efforts to work on our community,” Democratic committee member Bill Bensel said. “We’re looking at the economy, education, health care and climate and public lands, which is this Democratic committee that you’re hearing from today.”
With a small committee of volunteers dedicated to the endeavor, members made small movements of learning about bicycle laws and safety in Wyoming and the city of Sheridan with hopes to expand efforts in the future with several other partners.
“The (Sheridan Community) Land Trust is doing a great job of promoting bicycling on recreational trails and stuff like that. Bomber Mountain bicycle club is promoting rides and stuff like that,” Rob Davidson said. “But there’s nobody else right now really talking about community biking, although there are projects like what’s going on in Ranchester and Dayton.”
Several entities throughout the Tongue River Valley are in the process of continuing a pathway system between Ranchester and Dayton for recreational and commuter multi-user use.
While bicycling recreationally is not new to Sheridan and its organizations, Davidson said bicycling to work is Sheridan residents’ next step in the bicycling world.
“Because of funding cuts, because it isn’t in the plan, this community is growing and it’s going to outgrow our infrastructure,” Davidson said. “In a decade, if we can get 10 to 20% of our population out on two wheels, taking their kids to school, going to the market, even urban recreational riding, it would help an enormous amount...it’ll really help if we can get people on bikes.”
Recreationally, Sheridan groups and city staff continue to improve pathways, both in and outside of city limits, for those recreationally riding. Most roadways, however, do not have bicycling commuter lanes as one would find in towns like Fort Collins, Colorado. A disheartening conversation with Wyoming Department of Transportation officials about the possibility of adding bike commuter lanes to Main Street during its upcoming renovations or possibly to Coffeen Avenue revealed no funding is available in the WYDOT budget to create bike lanes at this time.
Relentless in learning more about how folks can safely commute by bicycle, the group met with Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska to learn rules and regulations of the road for bicyclists. What they discovered remains similar to traveling by motor vehicle: follow the rules of the road, including:
• Use proper hand signals in place of electric signals
• Maintain your lane as you would a motor vehicle
• Stop at all regulatory signs (stop signs, yield signs, traffic lights, etc.)
• Own your lane
What some may not know, the men stated, are bicycles are allowed to be ridden on sidewalks throughout the city of Sheridan except for in the downtown portion of Main Street. Other than that, the group hopes to continue conversations, raise awareness of regulations and encourage folks to save the earth by biking to work, not only for one day, but as a lifestyle change.