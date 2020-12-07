SHERIDAN — A local committee will move forward with erecting a statue to honor former Miss Indian America royalty in Sheridan.
A group of former Miss Indian Americas, who formed the Miss Indian America Committee in 2019, came together over a concern about the lack of knowledge and remembrance in Sheridan for All American Indian Days and the yearly selection of Miss Indian America.
To remedy this, the committee is now proposing a memorial sculpture and garden across from the Historic Sheridan Inn. The pageant started in Sheridan and has a strong history in the area.
The former Miss Indian Americas came together in 2013 for a reunion to honor everyone involved with the pageant. Following the reunion, the group wanted to do something more to keep the pageant history alive and to educate future generations.
Now the committee is accepting funds from community members, created a unique fundraiser and have obtained funding from other entities. The Big Horn City Historical Society is serving as the fiscal sponsor for the project funds.
“They want to honor Sheridan, educate the current people here and then the grandchildren also of Miss Indian Americas and tribal members that were involved because that history has been lost,” committee member and historian Judy Slack said. “It’s an educational project that they don’t want this to be lost forever, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
The project costs around $100,000 and includes erecting a statue near the locomotive across from the Historic Sheridan Inn on Broadway Street.
The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $175,125 to 16 projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting, including the Big Horn City Historical Society for the All-American Indian Days Honoring Project for $14,805.
In addition to personal donations available for submission on bighorncity.org, the group will soon connect a brick company for donors to purchase and personalize by dedicating it to someone for $50 to support the cause and create the base for the statue.
Slack said the pageant was ahead of its time, giving Sheridan an edge up in civil rights.
“All-American Indian Days was started based on Lucy Yellowmule winning in 1951 the rodeo queen, and she was from Crow (Reservation),” Slack said. “She was basically the one who started it because she was a rodeo queen. They decided, ‘Let’s just do this and bring All-American Indian Days to Sheridan during Rodeo Week.
“It was to help ease the tension of racial issues. What Sheridan did in 1953, it’s like 11 years before the national civil rights movement. Sheridan was way ahead of its time in terms of civil rights. It’s a really strong statement for Sheridan.”
Sheridan won national awards for the collaborations created, Slack said. The statue is one piece of further educational plans to keep the history of that movement alive.