SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest managers and members of the Forest Plan Steering Committee will attend a field trip Sept. 20. The trip will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Shell Falls Visitor Center. The committee will tour locations of interest on the Medicine Wheel Ranger District.
Agenda topics for discussion include updates on dispersed camping, GAOA projects, National Visitor Use Monitoring and more. Once finalized, the meeting agenda will be posted on the web at fs.usda.gov/bighorn/home.
The Forest Plan Steering Committee is comprised of Forest Service managers and local government representatives including county commissions, conservation districts and state agencies. The committee was formed during revision of the forest plan and continues to help the Forest Service monitor the forest plan and project implementation. Committee meetings are twice a year and open to the public.
For more information about the meeting or the committee, contact Medicine Wheel District Ranger Mark Foster at 307-548-5301 or mark.foster@usda.gov.