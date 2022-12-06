SCCD tree program 2.jpg
SHERIDAN — CommuniTrees is a new nonprofit organization serving Sheridan and Johnson counties in an effort to preserve, protect and care for local trees. The organization aims to assist low income homeowners, local governments, schools and other organizations by providing direct assistance in caring for trees and assessing risk.

The organization is run by President Lara Schuman, owner of Heartland Tree Care, LLC in Buffalo and a certified arborist with more than 20 years of experience working with trees.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

