SHERIDAN — CommuniTrees is a new nonprofit organization serving Sheridan and Johnson counties in an effort to preserve, protect and care for local trees. The organization aims to assist low income homeowners, local governments, schools and other organizations by providing direct assistance in caring for trees and assessing risk.
The organization is run by President Lara Schuman, owner of Heartland Tree Care, LLC in Buffalo and a certified arborist with more than 20 years of experience working with trees.
“What we’d really like to do is help people who just can’t afford tree work to get the work done correctly so their trees will be safer and healthier,” Schuman said. “We’d also really like to eventually be able to raise enough funds to help our local government and school districts and other organizations like that to care for their trees as well because we know budgets are tight and tree work is very expensive.”
Schuman said local arborists, tree companies and the Sheridan County Tree Board were major contributors to getting the concept of CommuniTrees off the ground.
“Us arborists tend to know one another. Once I started talking with one arborist in town, they helped spread the word, and definitely the Tree Board was a great resource because like-minded people interested in trees are involved in that,” Schuman said. “Several local companies were very interested and had also seen this need and were willing to come together to help.”
Sheridan City Arborist Clark Van Hoosier expressed ample support for the organization.
“CommuniTrees has this pretty cool opportunity to go out and try to help retain and do best for a lot of these old trees while also serving the community by enhancing the safety of a lot of these properties,” Van Hoosier said. “The older and larger a tree gets, there’s usually more risk associated with it… they’ll be able to go out there and set an example of what proper tree care looks like.”
Van Hoosier said CommuniTrees will be beneficial to assist those who cannot afford proper tree work to protect and do right by their trees.
“Because there’s this significant cost associated with the work… if someone needs a tree pruned or removed, basically they go out and get a lot of bids from different companies, and more often than not, the lowest bid wins the work because it’s the most financially responsible thing for a homeowner to do… but a lot of times that low bid comes with maybe someone that doesn’t have the knowledge and the skill set to do what’s ultimately best for the tree, so there’s a lot of good trees out there that get maimed, for lack of a better word, just because the best work comes at a cost,” Van Hoosier said.
Van Hoosier said, “I’m excited about the non profit itself… if anyone has any questions about trees, tree work, or anything along those lines, there’s a lot of really intelligent, hard-working people in the community that can help them out with those questions and that work, and going to CommuniTrees and trying to find those people would be a great outlet.”
According to a press release, CommuniTrees has found its first project, a large silver maple tree, in the yard of a homeowner who is unable to finance the proper services on her fixed income.
Schuman said Levi Jones, owner of Tomahawk Tree Service in Sheridan, referred the job to CommuniTrees. The tree posed a risk to the homeowner and her neighbors due to its canopy reaching over powerlines.
“[Jones] was speaking with her about what needed to happen with the tree. It hasn’t had a lot of care in many years, so the pruning would take some time and that makes it fairly expensive,” Schuman said. “She is on a fixed income, she’s an older lady and really wants to do the right thing by the tree but was afraid of the cost, so she was looking for the lowest bid price to do the work.
“He was really concerned that somebody would get in there that didn’t really know what they were doing and would do a really bad job… He reached out to us and proposed that this would be a good first project for us. We all went and took a look and agreed that it’s just the perfect candidate, the perfect kind of homeowner we’d like to help and a tree that is in everybody’s benefit to preserve, so we thought this is a really good start for us.”
According to a press release, the pruning work will be performed by local arborists and tree care companies who are volunteering their time and equipment. The project will also be supported by the city of Sheridan.
“We’re super pleased that the city of Sheridan is supportive of our efforts… The tree in the front yard of the house that we’re working is actually a boulevard tree, so it technically belongs to the city of Sheridan,” Schuman said. “They’re going to be coming out to prune that tree and provide some support for us as we prune the tree in the backyard.”
Since it is only just starting, the organization is working with a relatively small number of board members and volunteers and seeks to expand those numbers in the future. Schuman said those interested in reaching out or learning more about the organization can do so by visiting the website, communitrees307.org.
“We really want to try to raise awareness and have people start to be as passionate about their trees as we are, us tree geeks,” Schuman said. “I’m really very happy to see this all coming about and I’m hopeful that we can grow our organization.”