SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts through the American Rescue Plan Act, has developed a Wyoming Community Artist ARPA Project Grant.
Applications are now open and the deadline to submit an application is March 15 at 11:59 p.m. MST. All applications must be submitted through the Arts Council’s online grant system.
The Wyoming Community Artist ARPA Project Grant provides funds to Wyoming-based individual artists and artist collectives for projects that offer unique perspectives on and solutions to the most pressing needs in our communities. Funds are dedicated to support artists creating new work.
Proposed projects must include a partnership with a Wyoming-based civic, commercial, government, tribal, nonprofit or philanthropic organization in order to share the work with the public and demonstrate community benefit including, but not limited to one or more of the following areas: agriculture and food, economic development, education, environment and energy, health, housing, immigration, place keeping, public safety, quality of life in rural communities, transportation, tribal sovereignty and related issues, and workforce development.
Applicants are eligible to receive a one-time grant between $2,500 - $25,000. This grant may be used to fully fund a project. There is no match required. Funds cannot be used to retroactively fund completed projects or portions of projects, but can be used for ongoing projects. Projects must be completed by Nov. 30, 2022.
Artists of all mediums (to include, but not limited to: visual arts, music, theater, dance, literary arts, folk and traditional arts) are encouraged to apply. Funds can only be distributed to an individual who is 18 years or older. If applying as an artist collective, one individual must apply on behalf of the collective. Organizations are not eligible.
Full criteria and grant guidelines can be found under the grants tab of the Arts Council website, wyomingartscouncil.org.
Please contact Taylor Craig at taylor.craig@wyo.gov if you have questions regarding your eligibility.