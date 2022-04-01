SHERIDAN — Kindness can have a snowball effect with one act of kindness inspiring another, and so it is with a bicycle drive currently happening in Sheridan.
What initially started as a conversation in a church group rapidly evolved into a communitywide effort, co-organizer Julie Carroll said.
“The minute we say anything to anybody, people get so excited,” Carroll said. “They say, ‘Have you talked to this person yet?’ Everybody is so excited and ready to help.”
“I have seen many small acts of service and met many good people — teachers who encourage their students to serve, business owners willing to facilitate drop-offs and donations, teenagers getting friends involved,” co-organizer Amy Hughes said. “When everyone does a little bit, it becomes a lot.”
What started as an effort to collect 20 used bikes to distribute to Sheridan-area children and teens has already exceeded that goal, Carroll said. To date, the Elks Lodge alone has donated 27 bikes, Carroll said, and new bikes are being delivered daily.
“I don’t know how many we’ll have at the end of this, but it will be fun to see,” Carroll said.
The idea started its life as a conversation in a Relief Society meeting of the First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Carroll said. Hughes brought up the idea, which was inspired by community member Butch Jellis.
“Last summer, Butch Jellis mentioned that he took used bikes and dropped them off at homes where he knew children would use them,” Hughes said. “This man is inspirational, always going about doing good quietly. I mentioned this to a group of friends, and they ran with it.”
Carroll said she was quickly on board with the idea.
“I don’t know about Julie and the other organizers, but I would just bike all the time if I could,” Carroll said. “I think it creates a cool culture in our city, and being able to ride a bike is a milestone all kids should have.”
Donations of bikes in any size and condition are being accepted through May 1. Carroll will hold bike maintenance days at her house — April 30 and May 7 — to get the bikes into working order.
Group members will distribute bikes to local children before the end of the school year, although the exact distribution plan is still being discussed, Carroll said. The group hopes to work with a school counselor, pastor or parent liaison to identify children in need, Hughes said.
Carroll and Hughes said they had been overwhelmed by the community’s response to the bike drive so far and couldn’t wait to see how it turns out.
“I love that my daughter texts me from school when she sees a bicycle leaning against a desk waiting to be collected,” Hughes said. “When you give others a chance to shine, they do!”
Bikes can be dropped off at Common Cents — 3601 N. Main St. — and at Carroll’s house — 1550 N. Heights Drive. You can also email Carroll at julcarroll@gmail.com to schedule a bike pick-up time.
In addition to donating a bike and helping during the maintenance days, community members can participate by making cash donations to Sheridan Bicycle Company, Carroll said. The business will put all donations onto a gift card, which the group will use to purchase new parts for the bikes.