SHERIDAN — When the name Girl Scouts comes up, many envision the well-known cookies such as Thin Mints or Samoas. Although Girl Scouts prides itself on the treats, the organization’s roots reach further, with values based on the cultivation of courage, confidence and character.
For Sheridan County Girl Scouts, two names likely come to mind when thinking of the international organization: Doris Case and Jean Harm.
Case and Harm, both celebrating their 60th years as Girl Scouts, have encouraged young girls to reach their full potential and volunteer within the community through Girl Scouts for more than half of the time the organization has been around.
Case first started in Girl Scouts due to a need in her community.
“My neighbor in South Dakota needed leaders, and I originally said no,” Case said. “She pushed me to do it, and here I am 60 years later.”
Case’s Girl Scout career ended in 2021 but she still holds fond memories of planning and being a part of Camp Rowena, which generally occurs on the third week of June.
“The girls got me up and got me going for the day,” Case said. “I have enjoyed it immensely.”
Similarly, Harm joined Girl Scouts because it was the main club at her elementary school, John F. Taylor in 1959, previously located on North Main Street. Harm joined as a Brownie Girl Scout in fourth grade. Because there was no available troop for her to be a part of, she was independent for that year and joined a troop the following year.
Throughout the early years of her scouting career, Harm had various troop leaders that focused the group’s attention on games, songs and crafts, while Harm’s sixth-grade leader focused more on badge work, allowing her to truly learn the purpose behind Girl Scouts.
“I enjoy planning and doing fun camps and events as well as trips with the girls,” Harm said about her time as an adult leader.
One of the main events Harm planned was Camp Tatoka, located at the Thorne-Rider Youth Camp in Story. In total, Harm has been a part of the camp for 40 years, with the last 25 dedicated to co-directing or directing. Harm stepped down from her role as director of Camp Tatoka in 2021, therefore, she is hoping that another Girl Scout leader can take her place to keep the tradition alive.
Overall, Girl Scouts has made a large impact on Harm’s life.
“Girl Scouts has pushed me to be more considerate and live my life according to the Girl Scout law,” Harm said. “I am still trying to be kind and considerate to this day, as well as respecting authority.”
Harm additionally enjoyed seeing the growth of girls through the program.
“I like to see girls really embrace the mission and the goals of Girl Scouting to become productive young ladies,” Harm said.
In addition to their celebration, it is also Girl Scouts’ 110th anniversary.
Juliette Gordon Low established Girl Scouts in 1912 in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The first troop consisted of 18 girls.
At the time, women in the United States could not vote and were told to follow strict norms, therefore, the message from Girl Scouts to create their own opportunities and embrace their unique strengths revolutionized a woman’s place in society. The new mentality sparked a movement across the United States for girls to make the world a better place overall and unlock their full potential on a personal level.
To honor the locals’ dedication to the program, Harm and Case will host an open house March 12 from 2-4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, located on 215 W. Works St.