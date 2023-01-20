senior citizen elderly stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — AARP Wyoming invites local eligible organizations and governments across the country to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 15 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. 

To submit an application and view past grantees, see AARP.org/CommunityChallenge. Community Challenge grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and inclusion and more. Now in its seventh year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.

