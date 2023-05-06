Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.