SHERIDAN — “Called “the funniest farce ever written,” ‘Noises Off’ presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called ‘Nothing’s On,’” Michael Frayn wrote in Concord Theatricals. “Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.” 

“Noises Off” comes to WYO Performing Arts and Education Center May 12-21, directed by Dan Cole. With a cast of nine actors and actresses, Cole said he aims to produce a spectacle for the community. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

