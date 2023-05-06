SHERIDAN — “Called “the funniest farce ever written,” ‘Noises Off’ presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called ‘Nothing’s On,’” Michael Frayn wrote in Concord Theatricals. “Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.”
“Noises Off” comes to WYO Performing Arts and Education Center May 12-21, directed by Dan Cole. With a cast of nine actors and actresses, Cole said he aims to produce a spectacle for the community.
“You are going to love it,” Cole said. “It is a spectacle for sure. It is basically a play within a play where you get to see all the front and the back of the play. It is like two different worlds.”
Actresses Samantha Jacob, playing Selsdon Mowbray, and Jill Benson, playing Poppy Taylor, get to perform in a two-story house full of props and doors to slam. Mowbray has been acting for 20 years, performing in a variety of other productions such as “Something Rotten,” “Newsies,” “Catch Me If You Can” and “Into the Woods.” Benson, on the other hand, aims to use “Noises Off” to get back into the theatrical scene.
“It has been 17 years since I have been in one,” Benson said. “This is my first in Sheridan. Having a family who have been in the performing arts has definitely put this high on the list for me.”
Auditions were held in late January over two days, Jacob said.
“We got certain scenes from the script and they gave us a character and said to go read,” Jacob said. “They pretty much picked out who is best for what part.”
Characters were cast in early February and rehearsals started shortly after. At the start, the cast rehearsed three times a week, covering one act a night. Getting closer to opening night, rehearsals were brought to four times a week, often covering multiple acts.
“It was a great process and I can see myself doing this again,” Benson said. “This has been my best experience thus far.”
“Noises Off” will be showing at 7 p.m. on May 12, 13, 19 and 20 and at 2 p.m. on May 14 and 21. To get tickets, see wyotheater.com.
“I highly recommend the community come out to see the production,” Cole said. “It has been a journey and it will be fun to watch.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.