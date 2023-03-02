SHERIDAN — Residents near Hume Draw in Sheridan received answers to concerns over conditions of the draw Wednesday.
Sheridan County Conservation District and the city of Sheridan are set to assess the condition of and reveal more specific answers about Hume Draw over the course of 2023.
“This was kind of a long time coming,” SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said. “(Public Works Director) Hanns (Mercer), his predecessor and I had talked on and off about a desire for understanding the Hume Draw.”
Rogaczewski said residents sparked conversations, expressing concerns over the condition of the draw.
The assessment is set to include current concerns listed by the city and SCCD. Included are the ecosystem and water quality in the draw and nearby associated bodies of water. The end goal of the assessment is an improvement plan for the draw.
The study covers an area from Big Goose Creek up to the fairgrounds and behind the high school. The draw is a body of water in the area.
City engineer Thomas Morneau laid out four tasks in his presentation about the assessment. The first task was administrative needs and included grant tracking and project management. Morneau said the city is currently working on the second task, which is centered around community outreach; Wednesday’s meeting included. Task three is the steps leading up to and immediately following the assessment as well as the assessment itself. The fourth task involves a description of current conditions and alternatives for improvement in the draw as well as a final improvement plan that considers community input.
The tentative schedule has the assessment occurring from May to November 2023 with the improvement plan and final reporting set to occur by July 2024.
Morneau said water quality assessments would address a citizen concern about the existence of harmful algae in the water.
Another community member expressed concern about whether invasive species, like Russian olive trees, near the draw would be included in the assessment. Rogaczewski said the entire ecosystem around the draw would be assessed, which includes invasive species.
Rogaczewski said SCCD identified and received a $40,000 grant with further matching funds to assess the Hume Draw. She told The Sheridan Press the hope is for the assessment to be covered by the grant alone.
The next public meeting is currently expected to occur in fall, though that could change based on the desires of the consulting firm hired. Morneau said he welcomes citizens to email or call his office with additional concerns.