SHERIDAN — A local attorney prompted a philanthropic effort to support local health care workers recently.
After local attorney Deb Wendtland saw a Sheridan Memorial Hospital video asking the community for their help to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, she was inspired to support the community’s frontline health care staff. Wendtland went to work with her close friend Julie Gerlach to raise funds and support the community.
The two brought together a group of community members and friends to obtain financial support for frontline health care workers. In coordination with The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation, gifts were accepted through First Federal Bank and Trust and The Foundation’s online or mail-in contribution.
By Nov. 30, more than $30,000 in gifts were made to tangibly tell our local health care heroes thank you and bring joy to these health care workers. The Foundation worked with Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s reward and recognition team to support and help host “The Twelve Days of Christmas Kindness,” recognizing all team members and other community health care workers from Dec. 3-18.
The community’s contributions purchased food and gifts from locally owned and operated businesses distributed throughout the December event. Any funds raised over the goal supported SMH COVID-19 for necessary PPE to keep staff and patients safe.
“We think this is a terrific partnership and look forward to sharing good will and surprises with so many who need a lift in their spirits right now,” said Director of Donor Relations Ada Kirven. “Our gratitude is infinite for our community’s support not only to make these gifts but to take the Hometown Healthcare Heroes’ pledge to wear a mask. Each of these acts makes the difference.”