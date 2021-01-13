SHERIDAN — The seven members of Sheridan City Council are determined to do what is best for the city, but they might not always agree about how to do that.
This is especially evident during the yearly allocations of the city’s General Purpose Excise Tax dollars to nonprofit organizations. It is not uncommon for one councilor’s recommendation for full funding to sit next to another councilor’s recommendation for no funding.
While no decisions were made during council’s Jan. 11 meeting, councilors spent more than an hour walking through this year’s 24 applications and discussing the merits of each. The discussion was spirited and diverse — a reflection of the variety of opinions and passions of the councilors.
Below are quick snapshots of some of the most discussed GPET requests. The council will make its first recommendations for FY2022 GPET funding Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers.
Should the Chamber of Commerce be taxpayer-funded?
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce has been a longtime recipient of GPET — formerly known as One-Cent Optional Sales Tax — funds and has received a total of $240,484 since FY2010.
For FY2022, the Chamber is requesting $25,000 for ongoing expenses, projects and programs. The funds allow the Chamber to keep the doors open and respond to thousands of inquiries every year, according to the Chamber’s GPET application.
Based on averaging the councilors’ recommendations, the organization will likely receive around $15,400. Councilors wondered whether the mission of the Chamber still needed to be subsidized with city dollars.
Councilor Clint Beaver recommended zero funding for the organization.
“This doesn’t seem to me like a function that we would create a city department for,” Beaver said. “I think they’re great advocates for businesses, and common to probably most communities throughout our country. But to be taxpayer-funded, I think, crosses the line.”
Councilor Jacob Martin didn’t zero out his allocation for the Chamber, but he also noted the organization should be able to sustain itself without city dollars.
“I think that the Chamber is a good organization, and it can thrive on its own because they do charge memberships,” Martin said. “If businesses think they’re getting their money’s worth, then they sign up to be part of the Chamber. I’ll keep thinking about it, but I might also change my amount to zero.”
Councilor Aaron Linden said he understood his fellow councilors’ concerns but also saw the value of the organization.
“One of my curses is seeing both sides of things, and I can certainly understand where Councilmen Beaver and Martin are coming from, but I also see that the Chamber supports local business and local business supports sales and use tax,” Linden said. “I didn’t go with the full funding, but I do see that there is a need for it. But should it be taxpayer-funded? I don’t know.”
Mayor Rich Bridger said that, unlike some of his fellow councilors, he was glad to continue supporting the Chamber.
“I didn’t personally have the heartburn over this one,” Bridger said. “They do good work. I think part of the reason we have this optional tax is to help these sorts of groups.”
The cat’s meow
Of the organizations requesting GPET funds from the city this year, few have received as much support as the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue, which is requesting funds for the first time this year, Linden said.
“I have had numerous constituents get ahold of me and tell me what a great job they’ve been doing for the city of Sheridan,” Linden said. “I personally have no experience with them…but I thought that should be taken into consideration as well — that I’ve had no less than eight people approach me and tell me what a great job they’re doing…It’s been one that has had more comments than anything else, which I thought was interesting.”
The cat rescue is requesting $45,000 in FY2022 for rent and utility expenses, according to the organization’s GPET request. Based on averaging the councilors’ recommendations, the organization will likely receive around $23,600.
While the city has a dog and cat shelter, the cat rescue provides valuable support for that facility, according to City Administrator Stuart McRae.
“I toured the cat and dog shelter recently, and I asked that same question — you know, how does this differ?” McRae said. “The answer I had was on several occasions the cat and dog shelter has reached its capacity for taking in cats. Cats, more than dogs, we have an issue with here in the city. So when they run out of capacity at the cat and dog shelter, this has been a relief valve for them.”
Councilors expressed support of the organization, which they said provided a vital and valuable service by rescuing and caring for the city’s stray cats.
“It’s a problem that, if you don’t tackle, it exponentially gets worse faster and faster,” Martin said. “This is a problem they’re very focused on — for the welfare of the animals, but also for people in the city. It’s certainly something the city should consider funding more.”
“They do the spay and neuter almost free to the community,” Councilor Steven Brantz said. “Even that alone is worth a tremendous amount to the city…I know they’ve been doing that forever, and this is the first year they’ve ever come seeking funds so I think everyone hopefully will look favorably upon them.”
Wait, where’s SEEDA?
The Northern Wyoming Community College District has requested $100,000 in GPET allocations. According to the district’s request, those dollars will be used to fund faculty in the Career and Technical Education Division.
What is not included in the college’s request, as far as city treasurer Karen Burtis can tell, is funding for the college district’s joint powers board with the city: the Sheridan Economic Education Development Authority or SEEDA. In past years, the city has provided funding for the salary of the board’s director Robert Briggs and facilities manager Kent Andersen.
“Karen had some correspondence with folks at the college that was very confusing because she asked the question three different ways — ‘Doesn’t SEEDA need any money?’ — and they kept saying no,” Beaver said. “But that doesn’t make any sense to me. We need to put in our share to support the joint powers board, and we can’t accept that as a response.”
Bridger said it was important for the city to continue financially supporting SEEDA, and he said he would visit with NWCCD President Walt Tribley to learn why the joint powers board was not included in the funding application.
“I will get with President Tribley and get clarification,” Bridger said. “I do think, in my heart of hearts, that it is our joint powers board, and we have the onus to help fund our joint powers board.”
Based on averaging the councilors’ recommendations, the college district will likely receive around $42,900. That number could change following Bridger’s discussions with Tribley.
Overlapping missions on Main Street
One of the many projects waylaid by the COVID-19 pandemic was a study that would look into local nonprofits with potentially overlapping missions, Beaver said. This is disappointing, he continued, because the results of that study could have proven helpful as the council considered funding organizations like the North Main Association, which requested $25,000.
“North Main Association was one of the groups being looked at,” Beaver said. “I was hoping at this point that we would have the results of that study, and we would be looking at, instead of all these groups, a lot of consolidation of groups…When every group has its own executive director, certainly there’s a lack of efficiency within our city.”
Beaver said the North Main Association, which focuses on the beautification of Main Street north of Dow St., fulfills essentially the same purpose the Downtown Sheridan Association addresses south of Dow St. The DSA requested $40,000 from the city.
“I did offer some money there, but I didn’t suggest the full amount, and that’s really why,” Beaver said. “I think, consultant report or not, we need to consider… whether North Main makes sense in terms of efficiency given their mission and its similarity to the DSA…Hanging flower baskets along Main Street is the same north of Dow or south of Dow.”
North Main’s GPET funding would be used for “general expenses and special projects,” according to the organization’s application.
Martin agreed with Beaver’s concerns about efficiency, and while he lauded the organization’s work over the years, he questioned whether it was deserving of $25,000.
“I noticed in their history that they did accomplish a lot of good things,” Martin said. “They did some impressive things for the city, but going forward, it looks like the work consists of the… flower baskets, and it looks like a significant amount of that $25,000 is for the salary of their director. I don’t know, if we break it down, if that is a wise use of the city’s funds. If the city likes the flowers and the baskets and the banners, there might be an alternative way to do that at a much lower rate…Maybe the DSA or another organization would be willing to take it on, and we could save quite a bit.”
Based on averaging the councilors’ recommendations, the North Main Association will likely receive around $9,700.
Investing in housing
Affordable housing has long been one of the main talking points for city councilors, according to Martin, and some movement has been made on the issue in recent years.
But when the council considered a $20,000 GPET request from Habitat for Humanity of the Bighorns, the councilors’ recommendations only averaged to $7,500 with several city council members opting to not give the organization any funds.
To Martin, this is mystifying.
“The city has collectively decided over the last few years that attainable housing was a goal for them,” Martin said. “It was one of the main priorities. Even when I was campaigning, that was a question I would get asked. We’ve done some things — ordinance revisions and things like that. But, if it’s a huge priority for the city, this is the one organization that directly wants to tackle it… If that is a strategic goal for the city, I think we should help them out.”
Councilor Shawn Day agreed.
“I do also feel like it’s the only flagship for affordable housing in this community,” Day said. “And that is why my number is a little more generous… because it is important to me.”
Councilor Kristen Jennings was one of the councilors who zeroed out funding for Habitat. Jennings argued Habitat didn’t fit into the essential criteria for GPET recipients: providing a service the city would have to pay for themselves if a nonprofit did not exist.
“While I believe that Habitat for Humanity is doing a wonderful service, I don’t see that, if Habitat for Humanity did not exist, the city would be building houses,” Jennings said. “That’s how I approached that and why I voted for zero.”
According to Martin, the GPET dollars would be used by Habitat to pay for various city fees, such as tap fees, along with construction materials.