SHERIDAN — Center for a Vital Community staff is hosting its next set of Community Conversations, this time centered around leadership.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, all roundtable discussions will be hosted virtually. Hosts ask all interested community members to share experiences, stories and ideas centered around what qualities you look for in a leader.
Community Conversations is a way to talk about tough subjects where everyone can contribute their thoughts and experiences in a safe and constructive environment. CVC staff's hope is that when difficult or divisive issues come up in the community, all can discuss them using this process. This is not about winning or blaming. No matter who you are or what your experiences have been, this is about listening for understanding and being heard.
Zoom meetings will be held Oct. 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. and Oct. 22 from 3-4:30 p.m. Those wishing to join may do so via Zoom at nwccd.zoom.us/j/3078280103#success.
Contact the CVC with questions at 307-6754-0833 or email jdavidsongreer@sheridan.edu.