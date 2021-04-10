SHERIDAN — The Center for a Vital Community will host Community Conversations Tuesday and Wednesday. The subject of these conversations is a discussion about awareness and attitudes about mental health.
The session Tuesday is from 5:30-7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30-11:00 a.m. They will both be held via Zoom and pre-registration is necessary by signing up at sheridancvc.org.
“Community Conversations is a way to talk about tough subjects where everyone can contribute their thoughts and experiences in a safe and constructive environment," CVC Director Amy Albrecht said.
“We hope that when difficult or divisive issues come up in our community, we can discuss them using this process. This is not about winning or blaming. No matter who you are or what your experiences have been, this is about listening for understanding and being heard,” she added.
Community Conversations take place in groups of six to eight people with a trained facilitator via Zoom. Sessions are 90 minutes.
Past Community Conversations subjects have included being an outsider, affordable housing, public lands, Wyoming’s changing economy and political divisiveness.
All community members are invited to attend and asked to sign up in advance.
For more information, contact Julie Greer at the CVC, 307-675-0833.