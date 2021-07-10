SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation board members announced they met their $4.4-million fundraising goal for the Transitional Care Expansion thanks to the generosity of the community.
All gifts and pledges in the last month were matched by the foundation and helped complete the final push to reach the goal. Nearly 1,000 donors from the community made it possible.
The new transitional care unit is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022.
Reaching the goal allowed Sheridan Memorial Hospital to begin construction on the second of the third floor of the original 1954 hospital July 1. The expansion increases the hospital’s eight current transitional care rooms to 20 private rooms.
“It not only fills the growing need to care for individuals after a hospital stay, but will also help ensure their safe and successful return home," said the foundation board president and campaign co-chair, Richard Garber. "Another positive is that this project repurposes the original 1954 building back to patient care. This is an excellent use of space and, once completed, our professional care team of providers and rehabilitation staff will be able to offer excellent care to more individuals. It all comes down to keeping people in Sheridan, close to home and their loved ones.”
“It has been an amazing experience sharing this project with our community, and we appreciate everyone who’s contributed to the success of this campaign," added Cody Sinclair, chief development officer for the foundation. "We have heard countless stories of the gratitude our patients and families feel to have excellent healthcare close to home.”
Those still interested in supporting the Transitional Care Expansion are welcome to play a part in the project. Any additional donations and gifts received will be utilized to help the hospital defer additional construction. Initial estimates of the project were at $8 million, while the final cost is $8.3 million.
The foundation plans to host a celebration of the past year’s successes at the hospital at 5 p.m. July 27.