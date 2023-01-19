BIG HORN — Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees are in the process of evaluating the four-day school week as required every two years by Wyoming State Statute.
Wyoming State Statute 21-4-301 requires public schools to operate classes for a minimum of 175 days each school year unless an alternative schedule has been approved by the state board. Prior to submission of a proposed alternative schedule to the state board, the board of trustees shall hold at least two advertised public meetings within the district, at which the board shall present the proposed alternative schedule and respond to public questions and comments, the statute reads. Any school district operating under an alternative schedule shall evaluate the effectiveness of that schedule in meeting the educational goals and purposes for which the schedule was adopted.
The board held the first of two public hearings in Big Horn during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. The next hearing, which will include more information about the four-day school week, will be held at the board’s Feb. 21 regular meeting.
SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said the February meeting will include results from a survey provided to everyone in the district, including all staff and all parents. Kilbride also considered widening the survey respondents to other community members living in the SCSD1 trustee boundary to gain more input from community stakeholders on the four-day school week.
So far, Kilbride said out of 400 received responses, 392 respondents said they support the four-day school week and responded positively to other questions regarding the alternative schedule.
The district utilizes Fridays off for professional learning community meetings and trainings for staff. This year, due to adverse weather causing cancellations in December 2022, one of the Fridays off was rescheduled for a make-up snow day, to be held March 31 for kindergarten through 12th-graders.
Kilbride will present a full report Feb. 21, and the community is invited to come and listen to the presentation as well as comment on the four-day school week.
• SCSD1 board approved the district’s audit, which came back clean with one finding from an incomplete time and effort log in the special education department. Kilbride said the district has already commenced corrective action so the single form that wasn’t filled out by staff will not be missed in the future.